Japan business leaders welcome ruling bloc's election success

Newsfrom Japan

Business leaders in Japan welcomed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling coalition securing an increased upper house majority on Sunday, while expressing hope the premier will swiftly deal with issues of concern. Kengo Sakurada, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, said the election result for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito provides the political stability required to address the challenging economic and international political situations the nation currently faces. "We take this election result as the people choosing stability and w...