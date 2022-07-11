Tokyo stocks open sharply higher on LDP election win

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Monday, supported by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's victory in the House of Councillors election the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 439.77 points, or 1.66 percent, from Friday to 26,956.96. The broader Topix index was up 29.47 points, or 1.56 percent, at 1,916.90. On the top-tier Prime Market every industry category gained ground except textile and apparel issues. Gainers were led by mining and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.30-33 yen compared with 136.07-17 yen ...