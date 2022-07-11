Tokyo stocks up in morning on LDP election win, yen drops on job data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Monday morning after the ruling coalition's major win in Sunday's parliamentary election while the yen slid to a new 24-year low against the U.S. dollar after solid job data late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 269.81 points, or 1.02 percent, from Friday to 26,787.00. The broader Topix index was up 20.47 points, or 1.08 percent, at 1,907.90. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument and mining, and insurance issues.