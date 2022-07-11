Baseball: Angels' Ohtani selected two-way All-Star again

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way talent Shohei Ohtani was named to the American League roster as a pitcher on Sunday, adding to his previous selection as the starting designated hitter. Last year Ohtani became Major League Baseball's first two-way All-Star pick, and he was the starting pitcher and leadoff hitter for the AL. This year's All-Star Game will be played on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the day after the Home Run Derby. "It's a huge honor. I would like to do my best for all the people who voted for me," Ohtani said. "We haven't discussed my workload yet so I'll think (about how...