Tennis: Kunieda claims wheelchair "golden slam" with win at Wimbledon

Japan's Shingo Kunieda achieved the "golden slam" in men's wheelchair tennis after winning all four majors and the Paralympic gold medal, completing the feat by winning the Wimbledon final on Sunday. Top seed Kunieda fought back to beat Britain's Alfie Hewett 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(5), denying the second seed a maiden Wimbledon wheelchair singles title after three hours and 20 minutes of play in scorching heat at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. "It was one of the toughest matches of my career," said Kunieda, who clinched the first Wimbledon singles title of his career and 50th Grand Slam title overal...