FOCUS: Ruling bloc election win to keep Tokyo stocks firm

Newsfrom Japan

The major victory by Japan's ruling coalition in a parliamentary election Sunday is expected to keep Tokyo stocks firm, assuring the market of political stability and raising hopes that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take steps that could spur stock buying. Still, the upward momentum will likely prove modest as investors remain concerned over the risk that a potential U.S. economic slump from the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening could push the global economy into a recession, analysts say. Some market participants, meanwhile, are worried that Kishida may tweak economic policies that he...