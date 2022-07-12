Japan, U.S. finance ministers to focus on Russian oil cap

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet Tuesday in Tokyo, focusing on a cap on the price of Russian oil in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. With the price cap likely to limit revenue for the Russian military, Suzuki and Yellen will also discuss steps to curb a surge in energy and food prices propelled by the war in Ukraine, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. The idea of capping Russian oil prices was brought up at a recent summit meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations because such a measure could put downward p...