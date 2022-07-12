Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall Street losses, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, with investors locking in gains after a three-day rally. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 265.27 points, or 0.99 percent, from Monday to 26,547.03. The broader Topix index was down 16.56 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,898.10. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by nonferrous metal, machinery and air transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 137.38-43 yen compared with 137.36-46 yen in New York and 136.80-82 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The euro was qu...