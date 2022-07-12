June wholesale inflation at 9.2% as import prices see record surge

Newsfrom Japan

Wholesale prices in Japan jumped 9.2 percent in June from a year earlier after import prices surged at the fastest pace on record due to the sharp drop in the yen, Bank of Japan data showed Tuesday. Japan has seen the prices of goods traded between companies rising by 9 percent or more for the past six months, giving evidence that inflationary pressures are persisting as Russia's war in Ukraine sends energy, raw material and food prices sharply higher. The yen's recent depreciation to levels unseen in about two decades against the U.S. dollar also inflated import prices to the detriment of res...