Tokyo stocks down in morning following 3-day rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as investors locked in gains after a three-day rally and cautiously awaited the release this week of U.S. consumer price data. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 449.54 points, or 1.68 percent, from Monday to 26,362.76. The broader Topix index was down 27.97 points, or 1.46 percent, at 1,886.69. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by machinery, electric appliance and nonferrous metal issues.