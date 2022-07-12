OPINION: Shinzo Abe, standard-bearer of rule-based order in Asia and beyond

Newsfrom Japan

The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shocking. Americans endure gun violence at frighteningly high frequency. I have admired Japan for many fine qualities. Its sophisticated culture has created a modern society remarkably free of gun violence. So Abe-sensei's murder is all the more shocking. While Abe was taken from us far too early, history will record his tenure as prime minister as one of the most important periods in modern Japanese history. Before Abe became prime minister for a second time, Japan was ambivalent about its role in the world. I participated in many disc...