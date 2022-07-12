Tokyo stocks snap 3-day rally, caution before U.S. CPI data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Tuesday as investors locked in profits after a three-day rally, with sentiment weighed down by caution over the release later this week of U.S. consumer price data. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 475.64 points, or 1.77 percent, from Monday at 26,336.66. The broader Topix index finished 31.36 points, or 1.64 percent, lower at 1,883.30. On the top-tier Prime Market, every industry category declined except for farm and fishery issues. Major decliners were led by machinery, glass and ceramics product, and electric appliance issues.