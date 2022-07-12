Japanese ex-Finance Minister Hirohisa Fujii dies at 90

Newsfrom Japan

Hirohisa Fujii, a former finance minister and political heavyweight in the now-defunct main opposition Democratic Party of Japan, died at his home in Tokyo on Sunday morning, a person close to him said Tuesday. He was 90. A native of Tokyo, the former party secretary general was known as a strong advocate of a consumption tax hike as a means to support the aging population in Japan. A former head of the party's tax commission, Fujii also helped implement reforms of the nation's social security and tax systems, including a consumption tax hike, in 2011, when the DPJ was in power with Yoshihiko ...