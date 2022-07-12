U.S. pledges new embassies, tripling economic aid to Pacific islands

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government on Tuesday announced a set of actions to strengthen ties with Pacific island nations amid China's growing clout, such as by opening new embassies and tripling U.S. funding to support the region's economic development. "We believe that we're now embarking on a new chapter in this longstanding partnership," a senior official of the administration of President Joe Biden said, adding that the United States is "significantly stepping up our game in the Pacific islands." The new U.S. commitments were unveiled as the leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum, the region's premier polit...