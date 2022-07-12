Baseball: Togo's 1st pro shutout ends Giants skid

Newsfrom Japan

Shosei Togo threw the first shutout of his professional career as the Yomiuri Giants defeated the Hanshin Tigers 4-0 in the Central League on Tuesday to end their four-game winless skid. Togo (9-3) had some scares but went the distance, allowing eight hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out six at Koshien Stadium to tie Hanshin right-hander Koyo Aoyagi, 9-1 so far, for most wins in the CL this season. Yomiuri took the lead in the first inning thanks to a three-run home run from Gregory Polanco to right with two outs after Takumaru Yaoita doubled and Yoshihiro Maru drew a walk off ...