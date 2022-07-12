Soccer: Japan women midfielder Nagano joining Courage in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan women midfielder Fuka Nagano is joining North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States, her WE League side Mynavi Sendai said Tuesday. "I need to put myself in a tough environment and keep challenging each day," said the 23-year-old, who according to Sendai will join on a one-year deal with an option for another year. Known for her passing ability, Nagano won both the under-17 and under-20 World Cups with Japan, and has been called up regularly to their senior side since last year. Courage are co-owned by Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, a four-time Gr...