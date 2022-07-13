Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying, gains capped ahead of U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, helped by buying on dips following a sharp decline the previous day, but gains were capped amid a wait-and-see mood ahead of the release of the U.S. consumer price index for June. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 130.81 points, or 0.50 percent, from Tuesday to 26,467.47. The broader Topix index was up 6.78 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,890.08. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, pulp and paper as well as textile issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.73-76 yen compared with 136...