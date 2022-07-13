Tokyo stocks up on dip-buying, gains capped amid virus fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Wednesday morning, supported by buying on dips following a sharp decline the previous day, but gains were capped amid fears over growing coronavirus infections in Japan and a wait-and-see mood ahead of the release of the U.S. consumer price index for June. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 86.45 points, or 0.33 percent, from Tuesday to 26,423.11. The broader Topix index was up 3.57 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,886.87. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, pulp and paper as well as transportation equipment issues.