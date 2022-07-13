Tokyo stocks end higher on bargain-hunting, virus fears weigh

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday as investors scooped up battered shares following the Nikkei's sharp decline the previous day, while fears over increasing coronavirus infections prevented investors from making bold moves. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 142.11 points, or 0.54 percent, from Tuesday at 26,478.77. The broader Topix index finished 5.55 points, or 0.29 percent, higher at 1,888.85. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, pulp and paper, and electric power and gas issues.