Quad ministers seek to deepen ties in future energy at 1st meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Ministers from the Quad group held their first energy meeting Wednesday in Australia to deepen cooperation in next-generation clean energy technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia power generation. The meeting took place after leaders of the Quad -- Australia, India, Japan and the United States -- agreed in May in Tokyo to step up cooperation in various fields to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters before leaving for Sydney that enhancing ties with them in new technologies such as carbon capture, u...