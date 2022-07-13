Japan software firm to provide "inflation allowance" to employees

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese software company said Wednesday it will pay its employees a so-called "special inflation allowance" in a bid to cushion rises in living expenses amid soaring prices across the globe. Staff at Cybozu Inc. will be paid between 60,000 and 150,000 yen ($440-$1,100) on top of monthly wages, depending on employees' working hours. If an employee works eight hours a day for less than two days a week, they will receive 60,000 yen, while those who work over four days a week will be paid 150,000 yen, according to Cybozu. The company hopes that the additional boost in pay will create an environ...