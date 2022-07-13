Baseball: Sunagawa hits 2 homers as Hawks end skid at 5 games

Newsfrom Japan

Richard Sunagawa homered in back-to-back at-bats for the first time in his career to help the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks snap a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday. Sunagawa, who was called up to the top team on Sunday due to COVID-related absences, made the most of his opportunity, hitting a pair of solo shots off Orix left-hander Hiroya Miyagi (6-5) in the second and fourth innings at PayPay Dome. Kodai Senga (7-3), who had been sidelined with a right elbow strain, got the win in his first start since June 24. He threw six perfect inning...