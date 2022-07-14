U.S. drug regulator OKs Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, 4th of its kind

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. drug regulators on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Novavax Inc., making it the fourth shot of its kind available in the country. The protein-based vaccine is expected to offer an alternative for individuals with an allergic reaction to the mRNA vaccines already in wide use, such as the one made by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. It has already been authorized for use in other countries including Japan. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the Novavax vaccine in individuals 18 years of age and o...