Japan digital minister Makishima tests positive for COVID-19

Japanese digital transformation minister Karen Makishima has contracted the coronavirus during her trip to the United States, the Digital Agency said Thursday. Makishima tested positive for the virus when she took a PCR test before her scheduled return to Japan. She is asymptomatic and staying in a hotel, the agency said. Staff accompanying the minister have all tested negative. Makishima's return to Japan, scheduled for Saturday, will be delayed. Makishima, who arrived in the United States on Monday, has held talks with senior U.S. government officials and delivered a lecture to a think tank ...