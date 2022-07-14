Yen falls to fresh 24-year low vs. dollar, stocks end higher

Newsfrom Japan

The yen fell to a fresh 24-year low in the 138 level versus the U.S. dollar in Tokyo on Thursday amid growing prospects of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, with the weak Japanese currency also helping stocks to end higher. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 164.62 points, or 0.62 percent, from Wednesday at 26,643.39. The broader Topix index finished 4.28 points, or 0.23 percent, higher at 1,893.13. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by farm and fishery, marine transportation and precision instrument issues.