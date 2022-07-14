URGENT: Yen dips below 139 vs. U.S. dollar to new 24-year low
The yen sank below 139 against the U.S. dollar in late afternoon Thursday, hitting a fresh 24-year low on increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive monetary policy. The Japanese currency fell to the lower 139 zone, its lowest level since September 1998, with selling pressure increasing after trading in Europe got under way. The yen traded at 138.42-43 at 3 p.m.