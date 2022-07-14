Japan actress Anne named as WFP goodwill envoy on food crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese actress Anne was appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. World Food Program on Thursday, on a mission to raise public awareness about 828 million people in the world starving amid a food crisis. The population accounting for more than 10 percent of the world's total is suffering from food shortages caused by climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and price surges due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the WFP. Anne will work for bringing attention to the issue of hunger, the organization said. "I took the position as I hope to learn about the issue (at the WFP) and t...