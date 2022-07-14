Baseball: Clutch pitching sees Lions close on PL's top spot

Newsfrom Japan

Tatsuya Imai worked six innings, as he and four relievers walked a tightrope in the Seibu Lions' 2-1 win over the Lotte Marines on Thursday, pulling them into a virtual tie with the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks. The win at Belluna Dome outside Tokyo left the Lions trailing the Hawks on winning percentage. Imai (1-1) allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings, his final strikeout stranding two runners in the sixth, after Aito Takeda's RBI single gave him a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth. "I didn't play well in my last start, so I was determined to...