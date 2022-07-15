Biden says in Israel U.S. will never allow Iran to acquire nukes

Newsfrom Japan

President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid that the United States will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and will work with other partners to confront threats posed by Tehran. Biden, who is on his first trip to the region since taking office last year, and Lapid also met virtually with leaders from the United Arab Emirates and India to deepen economic ties between the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific. Speaking at a joint press conference with Lapid, Biden said ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear arsenal is "a vital security intere...