Tokyo stocks open mixed on firm tech shares, weak U.S. Dow

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday morning as buying of high-tech shares was offset by selling on an overnight fall of the U.S. Dow Jones index. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 169.12 points, or 0.63 percent, from Thursday to 26,812.51. The broader Topix index was down 0.16 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,892.97. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, miscellaneous product and marine transportation issues, while insurance, bank and mining issues were the main decliners. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 138.96-99 yen compare...