G-20 ministers focus on reducing inflation without harming growth

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies began two-day talks Friday in Bali to discuss ways to curb global inflation amid Russia's war in Ukraine while trying not to hamper economic recovery. With inflation affecting more than just food and energy prices, ministers and central bank chiefs from the G-20, including Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, are seeking coordinated international action at the gathering on the Indonesian island to avoid economic downturn. But it is uncertain whether the G-20 participants will be able to agree on a joint statement during the meeting, as ...