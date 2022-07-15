Main events scheduled for July 18-24

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for July 18-24: July 18 (Mon) -- 3 years after deadly arson attack at Kyoto Animation studio. July 19 (Tues) -- No major events. July 20 (Wed) -- Bank of Japan to hold two-day monetary policy meeting. -- Akutagawa, Naoki literary award recipients to be selected. -- Numbers of foreign visitors arriving in Japan in June and in first half of 2022 to be released by Japan Tourism Agency. July 21 (Thurs) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold press conference. -- Customs-cleared trade statistics for June and for first half of 2022 to be released by Finance M...