Newsfrom Japan

China's economy grew 0.4 percent from a year earlier during the April-June period, but the pace of expansion slowed against a backdrop of a prolonged lockdown in Shanghai, official data showed Friday. The year-on-year gross domestic product figure underscored it is difficult for the Chinese government to achieve its growth target of around 5 percent for this year while taking a radical "zero-COVID" policy to stem the coronavirus outbreak.