FEATURE: Baby subscription boxes simplifying life for parents in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Subscription boxes are taking some of the stress out of life for Japanese parents by delivering the essentials at a time when moms and dads are struggling to keep their heads above water. Companies have created baby subscription boxes for everything from ready-to-eat baby food and diapers to educational toys and books so busy parents can save time and hassle. A major upside of baby box subscriptions is that one purchase online can stock the cupboards with exactly what is required via regular deliveries that land on the doorstep. A Toysub toy rental subscription with a monthly fee of 3,674 yen ...