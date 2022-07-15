Tokyo stocks mixed on buying of some exporters, Dow Jones fall

Economy

Tokyo stocks were mixed on Friday morning as buying in some export-related issues amid a weak yen was offset by selling after an overnight decline of the U.S. Dow Jones index. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 154.08 points, or 0.58 percent, from Thursday to 26,797.47. The broader Topix index was down 0.36 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,892.77. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by miscellaneous product, precision instrument, and electric power and gas issues, while insurance, bank, and mining issues led decliners.
Kyodo News

Kyodo News