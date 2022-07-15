Tokyo stocks end mixed on weak yen, U.S. economy woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo shares ended mixed Friday as buying in exporters on a weak yen was offset by selling on concerns over the U.S. economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 145.08 points, or 0.54 percent, from Thursday at 26,788.47. The broader Topix index finished 0.63 point, or 0.03 percent, lower at 1,892.50. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by miscellaneous product, electric power and gas, and transportation equipment issues, while insurance, bank, and mining issues led decliners.