Toyota unveils new Crown luxury models, to be launched globally

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. on Friday unveiled a new line of its long-running Crown series of luxury vehicles, revealing four new models, including crossover and sport utility variations. In a shift from the traditionally sedan-only offering since 1955 focused on the Japanese market, the new lineup, which also includes a sedan and a hatchback, will be sold in more than 40 different countries and regions from the fall with an annual target of 200,000 units, Toyota said. The crossover type will be the first model to become available this fall, with prices starting from 4.35 million yen ($31,000) and comi...