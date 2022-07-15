Baseball: Akiyama, Isomura power Carp past Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Shogo Akiyama hit his first homer for the Hiroshima Carp and reserve catcher Yoshitaka Isomura blasted an 11th-inning grand slam in a 6-3 Central League win over the Yomiuri Giants on Friday. Akiyama, who joined the Carp after spending two seasons struggling to adjust to MLB pitching, belted a two-run first-inning home run before the Giants tied it 2-2 against Carp ace Daichi Osera in the sixth at Tokyo Dome. Former Giant Hisayoshi Chono drew a pinch-hit walk from Taiki Kikuchi (0-2) to prolong the inning, the rookie floated his first pitch to Isomura up in the zone, and the Carp catcher drove...