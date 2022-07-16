Biden says he raised Saudi journalist murder with crown prince

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday after talks with the de facto Saudi Arabian ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he raised the issue of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia is taking place at a time when the power of the major crude oil producer looms large as the United States struggles with high gasoline prices amid Russia's war in Ukraine. The trip has sparked controversy as a possible compromise of Biden's tough stance against the Middle East nation's human rights record. As he arrived in Jeddah for the me...