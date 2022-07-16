Over 80% of university seniors in Japan secure job offers

Newsfrom Japan

A total of 83.3 percent of university seniors in Japan who are scheduled to graduate next March have secured job offers as of July 1, with the figure almost recovering to pre-pandemic levels, a recent survey found. The online poll by Recruit Co., the operator of the Rikunabi job information website, found the rate climbed 2.8 percentage points from a year earlier, marking the second-highest after 85.1 percent was logged in 2019. The increase comes as companies are likely to be more willing to hire employees than in the period when the coronavirus started to spread, as an increasing number of f...