U.S. OKs $108 mil. sale of tank parts, other aid to Taiwan

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The State Department said Friday it has approved the sale of $108 million worth of spare and repair parts for tanks and other assistance to Taiwan, the latest U.S. move in support of the self-ruled democratic island that is facing pressure from China. The sale will contribute to the "sustainment of the recipient's vehicles, small arms, combat weapon systems and logistical support items, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats," an agency under the Defense Department said in a press release. The equipment is provided at the request of Taiwan's de facto embassy in the United Sta...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia