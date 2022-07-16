G-20 finance chiefs unlikely to issue joint statement after talks

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies are unlikely to issue a joint statement as they wrap up a two-day meeting Saturday due to their rift over Russia's war in Ukraine. Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is expected to release a chair's statement instead, which summarizes the meeting of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Bali, Reuters news agency reported, citing two sources. The report came after Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki indicated the G-20 might be unable to issue a joint statement, telling reporters he "cannot clearly speak ...