Soccer: Japan defender Nakayama joins Huddersfield from Zwolle

Japan defender Yuta Nakayama has joined Huddersfield from Dutch outfit Zwolle on a two-year deal, the English second division side said Friday. The 25-year-old has been capped 16 times by Japan and is a regular squad member during the Samurai Blue's final Asian qualifying campaign for this year's World Cup in Qatar. The Ibaraki native left Kashiwa Reysol for the Netherlands in January 2019, but Zwolle finished bottom and suffered relegation last season. Huddersfield finished third in the Championship last term but missed out on promotion to the Premier League after losing the play-off final to...