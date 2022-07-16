Japan aims to maintain stakes in Russia's Sakhalin 2 energy project

Newsfrom Japan

Japan has decided to maintain its interests in the Sakhalin 2 oil and liquefied natural gas project in the Russian Far East, with the government coordinating with two Japanese stakeholders to that end, government sources said Saturday. With the plan, Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corp. would keep 12.5 percent and 10 percent stakes, respectively, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's signing of an order that sets up a new operating company to tighten its grip on the project. Putin's action is seen as retaliation against Japan and other countries for sanctions they slapped on Russia over its ...