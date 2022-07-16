Baseball: Uwasawa pitches Fighters to 7th straight win

Newsfrom Japan

Naoyuki Uwasawa pitched into the eighth inning to earn the victory as the Pacific League's last-place Nippon Ham Fighters rolled off their seventh straight win 1-0 over the Seibu Lions on Saturday. At Sapporo Dome, Uwasawa (6-5) allowed five hits and three walks over 7-1/3 innings to outduel Kona Takahashi (6-7) and hold off the Lions, who began the day a half-game out of first place. With the game still scoreless in the fifth, a superb throw from right fielder Daiki Asama snuffed out a potential Seibu rally. Shuta Tonosaki tried to advance to third on a fly to right, but Asama's one-hop throw...