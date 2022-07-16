Soccer: Real Madrid's Kubo set for Real Sociedad move: report

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo is closing in on a move to Real Sociedad from Real Madrid, Spanish newspaper Marca reported on its website on Friday. The report quoted Notices de Gipuzkoa, a paper from San Sebastian, the northern city where Sociedad is located, that the two Spanish sides are nearing a deal as both parties apparently agreed on terms. Real Madrid initially wanted to loan out Kubo but Real Sociedad rejected that offer and seek to sign the 21-year-old dynamo on a five-year contract, the report said. Real Sociedad came sixth in La Liga last term and will play in the Europa League this...
