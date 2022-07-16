Soccer: 10-man Antlers salvage draw against Vissel

Newsfrom Japan

Ryuji Izumi's late goal and an injury-time save from keeper Kwoun Sun Tae allowed 10-man Kashima Antlers to salvage a 1-1 J-League first-division draw with Vissel Kobe on Saturday. The result at Ibaraki Prefecture's Kashima Stadium snapped relegation-threatened Vissel's three-game win streak, although the visitors drew first blood on Yuya Osako's 52nd-minute goal. Eight minutes later, Kashima defender Kim Min Tae received his second yellow card for pulling Osako down from behind. The game appeared Vissel's to win, but Antlers never looked overmatched. "With Min Tae gone, the remaining 10 of us...