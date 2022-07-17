Tokyo falls to 9th most expensive city for expats amid weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo has tumbled to the ninth-most expensive city for people working abroad in 2022 from third a year earlier, partly due to the weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies, according to an annual cost of living survey by a U.S. consulting firm. The Mercer's Cost of Living Survey comes as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, now in its third year, the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, varying exchange rates, and surging prices put a squeeze on pay and savings across the world. Hong Kong topped the list of the priciest cities in the world, a return t...