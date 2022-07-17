Half of Japan firms think gov't should do more on rising prices

Newsfrom Japan

Roughly half of Japanese companies think the government should take more steps to curb the impact of soaring prices as they bear the brunt of higher energy and material costs, partly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a weaker yen, according to a recent survey by a credit research firm. Asked about the kind of economic measures they want the government to focus on, 50.8 percent of the companies selected financial support, gasoline tax cuts and purchase cost subsidies in the multiple response survey conducted by Teikoku Databank. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to swiftly help hou...