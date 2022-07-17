Baseball: Pinch hitter Dobayashi powers Carp past Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Shota Dobayashi's fourth-inning pinch-hit grand slam brought the Hiroshima Carp from two runs down in a 10-5 Central League win over the Yomiuri Giants on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep at Tokyo Dome. Doubles by Shogo Akiyama and Shogo Sakakura made it a 4-1 game in the fourth. Reserve catcher Yoshitaka Isomura, who decided Friday's win for the Carp with the first of three grand slams hit by Hiroshima in the series, drew a bases-loaded walk off Giants starter Yuki Takahashi (1-5). Dobayashi then launched his fifth homer of the season, off reliever Takuya Kuwahara, to make it 6-4. New Gi...